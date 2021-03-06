Shaw Local

Obituaries

Obituary Recap: March 6, 2021

Daily Journal obituaries

By Daily Journal

SATURDAY, FEB. 27

<strong>Brown, Iraena “Renie,”</strong> 78, Watseka, Feb. 24

<strong>Cory, Hervey “Herb” III,</strong> 77, Bourbonnais, Feb. 24

<strong>Davidson, Lee Jr.,</strong> 65, Kankakee, Feb. 18

<strong>Erickson, William</strong>, 88, Grant Park, Feb. 25

<strong>Roe, Madeline,</strong> 96, Bradley, Feb. 24

<strong>Shelton, Mai,</strong> 92, Nashville, Tenn., Feb. 16

<strong>Walton, William,</strong> 86, Herrin, Feb. 18

<strong>Winquest, Rebecca,</strong> 62, Kankakee, Feb. 23

MONDAY, MARCH 1

<strong>Reznik, Darlene,</strong> 81, Manteno, Feb. 26

TUESDAY, MARCH 2

<strong>Cote, Jackie “Jack,”</strong> 79, Aroma Park, Feb. 27

<strong>Dillman, Robert,</strong> 77, Momence, Feb. 27

<strong>DiPasquale, Philip,</strong> 85, Bourbonnais, Feb. 18

Eskra, Ronald Sr., 80, Essex, Feb. 27

Goldsby, Eugene, 93, Bloomington, Feb. 22

<strong>Noble, Dale,</strong> 85, Bourbonnais, Feb. 27

<strong>Straw, Lisa,</strong> 54, Bourbonnais, Feb. 25

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3

<strong>Cabit, Kenneth,</strong> 93, Monee, Feb. 25

<strong>Gingery, Jerry Lee,</strong> 66, Dwight, Feb. 28

<strong>Milling, Dorothy,</strong> Shorewood, Feb. 25

<strong>Schwab, Joseph,</strong> 33, Chicago, Feb. 23

THURSDAY, MARCH 4

<strong>Ewers, Evelyn,</strong> 76, Braidwood, March 2

<strong>Noonan, John “Jack,”</strong> 64, Momence, March 2