BOURBONNAIS — Georgia Kolokythas, 75, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (March 4, 2021) at her home.

She was born Feb. 15, 1946, in Greece, the daughter of Alexandros and Panagiota (Tempeli) Kokkaliari. Georgia married Hristos Kolokythas on Feb. 15, 1970, in Athens, Greece.

Georgia was a seamstress and owner of the Poor Boy Restaurants in Kankakee.

She was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are her husband, Hristos Kolokythas, of Bourbonnais; two sons, Spiro and Anna Kolokythas, of Bourbonnais, and Alex Kolokythas and Brittany Baron, of Bourbonnais; four sisters, Eleni Paleologos, of Greece, Voula and Andreas Tsitoura, of Greece, Tasia and Hristos Efstathiou, of Greece, and Vaso and Antonio Ninos of Greece; two brothers, Jim and Mary Kokas, of Saginaw, Mich., and Tom and Tasia Kokas, of Saginaw, Mich.; sister-in-law, Maria Kokas, of Joliet; and six grandchildren, Giorgia, Christos, Niko, Ari, Kosta and Eleni Kolokythas.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and one brother, Paul Kokas.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 8, at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Kankakee. The Rev. Nick Greanias will officiate the service.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.