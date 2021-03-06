David Cooper

JOLIET — David Alexander Cooper, 77, passed away Wednesday (March 3, 2021) at Joliet Area Community Hospice in Joliet.

He was born March 4, 1943, the eldest child of Alexander and Mildred (Jacovec) Cooper.

A 1961 Reed-Custer High School graduate, David worked a variety of jobs during his lifetime. Most recently, he tended to cemeteries and plowed snow through Cooper Maintenance Service.

Dave married Shirley Dare on June 26, 1964, at the Coal City Methodist Church. He lost the love of his life July 11, 2017.

He was a former member of the Braidwood Volunteer Fire Department and served on the Braidwood Grade School Board of Education in the 1970s. Dave was also a 32nd Degree Mason.

During his free time, Dave enjoyed gatherings at the Braidwood Recreation Club and the Coal City Area Club with family and friends.

He and Shirley enjoyed attending Cushman Motor Scooter conventions, John Deere tractor shows, and visiting his sister in Wisconsin. Above all, he enjoyed attending his granddaughter Zoriana’s events, including basketball, track, softball games and speech contests.

Surviving are his daughter, Dawn Cooper, and his granddaughter, Zoriana, his “Munchkin” and the apple of his eye. Also surviving are his sister, Kathleen (the late Donald) Gerz, of Oshkosh, Wis.; his in-laws, Georgiean Benson, of South Wilmington, George E. (Kathy) Dare Jr., of Morris, Beverly McKee, of Cape Coral, Fla., Betty (William) Booras, of Plainfield, and Donna (Joey) Ferrari, of South Wilmington; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his wife, Shirley, he was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Mildred Cooper; his brother, Daniel; his brother in-law, Don Gerz; and his parents-in-law, George and Marie (Benson) Dare Sr.

Dave’s family would “like to extend a thank you to Provena St. Joseph ICU nurses, doctors and staff. Additionally, they thank the staff of Joliet Area Community Hospice, especially nurse, Mary. We appreciate all the support from our family and friends during this difficult time.”

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, until the 7 p.m. funeral services at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Braidwood. The Rev. Dale Tolly will officiate.

All attendees are required to wear face coverings, follow social distancing guidelines, and due to the capacity requirements, please be brief with your condolences to allow other guests to pay their final respects.

Cremation rites will be accorded following services.

