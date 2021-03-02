Robert Dillman

MOMENCE — Robert B. “Bob” Dillman, 77, of Momence, passed away Saturday (Feb. 27, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born on Feb. 13, 1944, in Charleston, Ill., the son of Keith B. and Stella R. Crum Dillman. Bob married Marilyn J. Faucher on Aug. 23, 1964, in Kankakee. She survives.

Also surviving are his son, Keith Dillman, of Momence; three daughters, Barbara Trost, of Kankakee, Terrie (Michelle) Bauer, of Peotone, and Jennifer Andrew, of Momence; two brothers and sisters-in-law, William J. (JeanAnn) Dillman, of San Jose, Calif., and Keith B. (Karen) Dillman, of Wellington; eight grandchildren, Aaron (Jamie) Trost, Cody Trost, Kyle Findlay, Ashlyn Findlay, Jasmine Andrew, Allie Bauer, Lexi Bauer and Kade Dillman; and one great-granddaughter, Everbe Trost.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and two grandchildren, Erica and Erin Trost.

He worked for Illinois Bell Telephone Company and later retired from Ameritech as a technician.

Bob was a member of the First United Methodist of Momence, and a member of the Local 176 IBEW Union.

He enjoyed helping others in need, working outdoors in his yard and had a passion for model trains. He also liked reading mystery stories.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence, with the Rev. Amy Smith officiating.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at cotterfh.com.