BOURBONNAIS — Philip F. DiPasquale, 85, of Bourbonnais, passed away at his daughter’s home in Monee, on Feb. 18, 2021.

Philip was born April 20, 1935, in Chicago, the son of Frank and Rose DiPasquale. He married Shirley Klodzinski on Feb. 12, 1961.

Philip earned many awards during a lifetime of public service.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army in Korea and also many years with the Coast Guard Reserves.

Philip’s primary career was as a special agent with the IRS. He was also an Investigator with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. He was a teacher at Indian Oaks Academy before finally taking a break at 85 years old.

Surviving are his children, Allan DiPasquale (Donna Dunn), of Orland Park, Faith Roggenburg (Rick), of Kankakee, Philip DiPasquale (Darlene), of Chicago Ridge, Tina Rourk (Chris), of Monee, and Joy Thorne (Don), of Bourbonnais; his brother Thomas DiPasquale, of Canada; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and his devoted wife of 56 years, Shirley.

Philip was an excellent husband and father, world traveler and cat lover. He had a great hunger for knowledge and was extremely kindhearted. He was a great conversationalist. He loved to cook and bake and share with his family at their bi-weekly gatherings. He took great pride in being a member of Cavalry Bible Church.

Memorials may be sent to Kankakee Animal Foundation or Cavalry Bible Church, Bourbonnais.

His memorial service will be at 11 a.m. March 13 at Cavalry Bible Church in Bourbonnais. A luncheon will follow at the church.

Due to COVID-19, please wear a face mask and practice social distance guidelines.