Rebecca Winquest

KANKAKEE — Rebecca J. Winquest, 62, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 23, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Aug. 31, 1958, in Manteno, the daughter of Francis and Phyllis (Gall) Bisping. Rebecca married William Winquest on Jan. 17, 1976, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Jan. 4, 1990.

Rebecca retired from Hardees Restaurant in Kankakee, where she worked as a manager.

She enjoyed oil painting, crocheting and reading.

Rebecca was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.

Surviving are three sons and two daughters-in-law, Joshua Bisping, of Kankakee, Adam and Stephanie Winquest, of Cedar Springs, Mich., and John and Amanda Reynolds, of Kankakee; and seven grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, William Winquest, she was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 4 until the time of the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. Inurnment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

