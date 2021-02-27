Mai Shelton

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mai Neal Norris Shelton, 92, passed away Feb. 16, 2021, at Trevecca Health Care Center, Nashville, Tenn.

She was born March 3, 1928.

Surviving are a sister, Joyce Norris Blair; brother, James (Thelma) Norris; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Family visitation will be from 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, until the noon funeral service at Jones Funeral Home, 1055 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Garden Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Funeral arrangements are by J.C. Hellum Funeral Home, Inc., 611 S. Highland Ave., Murfreesboro, TN 37130, phone 615-893-4323.

