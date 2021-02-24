Randy Steinke

KANKAKEE — Randy J. Steinke, 46, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Feb. 20, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born June 7, 1974, in Kankakee, the son of Ronald and Rose Marie (Regnier) Steinke.

Randy was an employee of Jewel Food Store in Kankakee. He was a graduate of Herscher High School. Randy loved all sports.

Surviving are his father, Ronald Steinke, of Kankakee; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Robert G. and Jane Piekarczyk, of Manteno, and Richard and Lucinda Steinke, of Limestone; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be at a later date. Inurnment will be in All Saints Mausoleum, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or Easter Seals.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.