Rachel Lemenager

ASHKUM — Rachel L. Lemenager, 85, of Ashkum, passed away Thursday (Feb. 18, 2021) at Arcadia Care in Clifton.

She was born June 10, 1935, at her grandmother’s house in Kankakee, the daughter of Edgar and Irene Butler Boudreau. They preceded her in death. Rachel married Vincent Lemenager on Oct. 2, 1954, in L’Erable. He preceded her in death Nov. 1, 2012.

Surviving are six children, two daughters and sons-in-law, Gail and John Sherwood, of Radcliff, Ky., and Jann and Nick Totzke, of Stevensville, Mich.; four sons and daughters-in-law, Steven and Bev Lemenager, of Ashkum, Gary and Leslie Lemenager, of Glen Ellyn, Dean and Andrea Lemenager, of Clifton, and Evan and Vicki Lemenager, of Argyle, Wis.; 15 grandchildren, John (Crystal) Sherwood Jr., Stacy Sherwood, Robert Sherwood, Krystal (Chris) Stoinoff, Michael (Samantha) Sherwood, Katrina Sherwood, Matthew (Lauren), Ryan and Justin Lemenager, Brian, Anne and Jeff Lemenager, and Sara, Jenna and Michael Lemenager; six stepgrandchildren, Nicklas, Scott (Becky) Totzke and Janelle (Matt) Nordberg, and Samantha (Tim) Howard, Michelle and Stephanie Williams; 10 great-grandchildren, Mendy, John III and Jacob Sherwood, Victoria, Natalie and Grant Stoinoff, Elijah and Emilianna Sherwood, and Emma and Ava Sherwood; and six stepgreat-grandchildren, Grayson and Parker Howard, Allis, August, Gavin and Bella Totzke. Also surviving are two sisters, Edith Roberts and JoAnn Sulla; and sister-in-law, Pat Lemenager.

Rachel was a lifelong homemaker and farm wife. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable. Rachel was a past president of CCW and chairperson for prizes for the annual church homecoming. She was a 10-year 4-H and Extension Leader and a volunteer at the Ashkum Lions Homecoming. She attended Kankakee High School. Rachel enjoyed cooking, traveling and spending time in her winter home in Florida. She loved her family, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Private visitation will be at Knapp Funeral Home, Clifton. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable, followed by burial in L’Erable Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the St. John the Baptist CCW or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, formerly known as Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.

