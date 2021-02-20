Marian Buente

BONFIELD — Marian L. Buente, 89, of Bonfield, passed away Monday (Feb. 15, 2021) at Miller Health Care Center in Kankakee.

She was born July 4, 1931, in Effingham, the daughter of Elmer Sr. and Nellie (Haney) Mascher. Marian married Raymond Buente on March 2, 1957, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death June 28, 1998.

Marian helped her husband, Raymond, on the farm. She and her husband enjoyed traveling. Marian was a longstanding member of TWIG. She was also a volunteer at Riverside Medical Center. She was a member of Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church where she was a longtime organist. She enjoyed puzzle books.

Surviving are three sons, Edmund (Cheryl) Buente, of New Bedford, Mass., Steven Buente, of Bonfield, and Jay Buente, of Bonfield; three grandchildren, Joseph (Kassy) Buente, of Pennsylvania, Ross (Katie) Buente, of Rhode Island, and Rae Anna Buente, of Bonfield; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Raymond, she was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Shirley Bloomquist; and one brother, Elmer Mascher Jr.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, also at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. The Rev. Keith Blankenship will officiate the service.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Bonfield.

Memorials may be made to Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.

