Leila Eason

PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Leila Mae Eason, 90, of Pembroke Township, passed away Feb. 10, 2021, at her home.

She was born Oct. 8, 1930, in Hopkins Park, the daughter of William and Bessie Franklin Greenley.

Leila married Charles Eason Sr. on June 11, 1949, in Hopkins Park. He preceded her in death Dec. 28, 2016.

Surviving are her sister, Lucille Hayes, of Pembroke Township; her son, Charles Eason Jr., of Kankakee; her daughter, Jonnie Mae Eason, of Fort Myers, Fla.; six grandchildren, Julia Bush, Michael Bates, Kimyata Mitchell, Charles Paul Eason II, TỳJuana G. Eason and Tyshaun Garner; and seven great-grandchildren, Kyla Mitchell, Quintas Mitchell, Jaciah Eason, Meagan Bowen, Eljon Washington, Christopher Washington and Mickala Bates.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents: three brothers, Tom, Aaron and Joseph Greenley; and grandson, Derek Autman.

Leila had been employed as ward supervisor at the Kankakee State Hospital.

She was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Pembroke Township, the National Audubon Society, Boys Town Association, worked with the Disabled American Veterans Association, and supported her Indian heritage of the Pottawatomie tribe.

Her hobbies included gardening, knitting, bird watching and mushroom hunting. She was an avid reader and did daily crossword puzzles.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 until the 11 a.m. funeral service at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, with the Rev. Dan Hessling officiating.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

