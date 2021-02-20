Jerry Richmond

KANKAKEE — Jerry Lee Richmond was born in Kankakee, on Nov. 10, 1939, the son of Leo Vincent Clarence Anderson Richmond and Mabel (Warriner) Richmond.

On June 17, 1961, Jerry married Sandra Lee Riddle at Grace Baptist Church in Kankakee. The following year, he became a father when his daughter, Suzette Lee (Richmond) Thomas was born.

He was an employee of General Foods for 35 years. After retiring from General Foods, he worked at Sears Distribution Center in Manteno.

Jerry enjoyed chatting with his friends over coffee at McDonald’s. He loved dining out with his family and shared his passion for collecting ink pens with his favorite waitresses who he made sure were never without a good pen. Jerry enjoyed playing chauffeur to his daughter Suzette and her best friend, Maria, who he treated like another daughter. His love of travel took his family to many weekend getaways, state fairs and yearly vacations in Tennessee.

He was a very proud grandfather to his grandson, Zachary Nicholas Bradley Seth Thomas, who he took to Perry Farm, Bird Park, Gala Lanes and of course, Dairy Queen. He loved watching and supporting his grandson in Boy Scouts and was extremely proud of Zachary’s bowling accomplishments, not every grandpa can say their grandson bowled a 300 game!

A devout Christian, Jerry was born again after becoming a devote listener of his favorite preacher, the Rev. Jimmy Swaggart.

He was a loving husband for 59 years to Sandra Lee Richmond; a doting father to Suzette Lee (Richmond) Thomas and son-in-law Terry Wayne Thomas; and a proud grandfather to Zachary Nicholas Bradley Seth Thomas.

Jerry was born into eternal life with our Lord on Monday (Feb. 15, 2021), where he joined his parents, Leo and Mabel; his sister, Arlene Puckett; and his niece, Joan Bailey.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A private celebration of life for family and friends will be in the Spring.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

