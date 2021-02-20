Earl 'Sam' Goudreau

DESTREHAN, La. — Earl Stephen “Sam” Goudreau, 81, of Destrehan, La., peacefully passed away Jan. 19, 2021, in Destrehan, La., as a result of heart disease. He lived life to the fullest each day. He loved his family and friends and knew no strangers. He loved to make people laugh.

He was born Jan. 24, 1939, in Bradley, the son of Earl and Elizabeth (Hasemeyer) Goudreau.

Sam attended St. Joseph’s Elementary School; and Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, where he played football and was the 1956 Prom King. He remained an avid supporter of BBCHS sports.

He served our country in the National Guard at Fort Charles, La.

Sam retired from Amoco Oil, Joliet.

Surviving are his wife, Jeanette, whom he married in November of 1983; children, Kim (Roger) Juneau, of Destrehan, La., Cheryl (Eric) LeClair, of Swansboro, N.C., Susan (Adam) Munday, of Kankakee, David (Kim) Frailey, of Altamont; grandchildren, Christopher (Julie) Juneau, of, Edmund, Okla., Patrick Juneau, of Shreveport, La., Sampson and Jackson Goudreau, of Stockton, Calif., Jessica (Scott) Ulmer, of Gonzales, La., Billy Sharp, of Palatine, Alyse Sharp, of Bradley, Cody Frailey, and Devin Frailey, of Effingham; along with 10 great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Thomas Goudreau; son, Jon Stephen Goudreau; and grandson, Jonathan David Juneau.

Sam was lifetime member of the Bradley-Bourbonnais Sportsman’s Club, working their chicken dinner nights, and countless other events. He was an avid gardener and loved to travel with his wife. His children and grandchildren were his joy.

Cremation rites have been accorded. No services will be held.

Please raise a glass and toast a life well-lived!