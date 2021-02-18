Ralph Bohlmann

WATSEKA — Ralph W. Bohlmann, 86, of Watseka, passed away Feb. 8, 2021, at the Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka.

He was born Oct. 14, 1934, in Milford, the son of Henry and Alma (Brutlag) Bohlmann. Ralph married Margaret Jo Nally in Watseka, on Sept. 2, 1956. She preceded him in passing March 28, 2013.

Surviving are two sons, David Bohlmann, of Watseka, and Kevin (Michelle) Bohlmann, of Venice, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Brandon Bohlmann, of Valdez, Alaska, Helen (Nick) Hawkins, of Virginia Beach, Va., McKenzie Bohlmann, of Bristal, N.H., Malina Bohlmann, of Bristal, N.H., Jeramey Bohlmann, of Watseka, Chanin Daily, of Boswell, Ind., and Chad (Kathy) Bertrand, of Watseka; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Glenda K. Bohlmann; and one brother, Norbert (Jeannette) Bohlmann.

Ralph was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka.

In his younger years, he enjoyed gardening and golfing. He was an avid Cubs, Bulls and Bears fan.

Mr. Bohlmann worked at Kankakee Federal Savings and Loan for 38 years.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, until the noon funeral services at Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Aaron Uphoff officiating. Burial will follow in Onarga Cemetery in Onarga.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Foundation.

