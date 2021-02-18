Patrick Carman

KANKAKEE — Patrick Lane Carman, 62, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Feb. 15, 2021) at St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

Patrick was born July 6, 1958, in Mt. Vernon, the son of Gene E. and Billie Johanna Govan Carman.

He married Diann Griffin on July 4, 1981 at Friendswood Christian Church in Bourbonnais.

Patrick was impassioned about sharing the love of Jesus with everyone.

He loved reading the word of the Lord and playing the guitar. He was passionate about his family, especially his grandchildren. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, and enjoyed a good cup of coffee.

He was a member of Renew Church of Bradley, and a former member of Herscher Christian Church.

Patrick proudly served in the U.S. Marines from 1976 to 1979.

Surviving are his wife, Diann Carman, of Kankakee; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Joshua Carman, of Kankakee, and Caleb and Hannah Carman, of Kankakee; three grandchildren, Levi, Micaiah and Ezekiel Carman; sisters, Kathy (Joe) Spenard, of Arizona, and Lori (Eric) Kidd, of Bradley; sister-in-law, Debbie (James) Riordan, of Kankakee; and brother-in-law, Darrell (Debbie) Griffin, of Bourbonnais.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, John Carman.

A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Renew Church in Bradley.

Private family interment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.

