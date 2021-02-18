Death notices: Feb. 18, 2021

Death notices

<strong>Thomas Lawrence,</strong> 85, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Feb. 14, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Jerry L. Richmond</strong>, 81, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Feb. 15, 2021) in Joliet. Funeral Arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Phillip “Phil” Schutz</strong>, 60, of Wilmington, passed away Monday (Feb. 15, 2021). Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Richard Vernon Balgeman</strong>, 91, of Manteno, were held Feb. 8 at St. Joseph Church in Manteno, with the Rev. Albert Heidecke officiating. Richard passed away Feb. 3, 2021. Inurnment was in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Manteno. Pallbearers were grandchildren, Meghan Quinones, and Taylor and Corey Balgeman; and grandchildren, Mia and Marcus Lewis, and Jonathan Herron.

Funeral services for <strong>Michael A. Cleary</strong>, 69, of Momence, were held Feb. 11 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Michael passed away Feb. 8, 2021. Interment was in St. Paul Cemetery in Odell.

Funeral services for <strong>Robert L. Fisher</strong>, 95, of Chebanse, were held Feb. 15 at Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse, with the Rev. Kene Whybrew officiating. Robert passed away Feb. 5, 2021. Burial was in Onarga Cemetery, Onarga. Pallbearers were Caleb, Kyle and Matthew Fisher, Sean and James Smith, and Ryan Moss.

Funeral services for <strong>Donald Edward Green</strong>, 78, of Kankakee, were held Feb. 13 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Donald passed away Jan. 31, 2021.

Funeral services for <strong>Janet Lesch</strong>, 86, of St. Anne, were held Feb. 15 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Janet passed away Feb. 11, 2021. Burial was in Aroma Park Cemetery. Pallbearers were Clair Marion, Brooks Bostic, Andy Smith, Colin Gibson, and Morris and Erik Lee.

Funeral services for <strong>Darrell Gene Niswander,</strong> 80, of Watseka, were held Feb. 10 at Milford Christian Church in Milford, with the Rev. Brent Zastrow, the Rev. Neil Larimore and the Rev. Gary Milton officiating. Darrell passed away Feb. 20, 2021. Burial was in Onarga Cemetery, Onarga. Pallbearers were Joshua and John Wesley Niswander, Ed Ronna, George Christensen, Fred Walraven, John Braundmeier and Dylan Urtado. Honorary pallbearers were PFC Nicolas Christensen, Dale Rumsey, Tim Hopkins, Jim Price, Don Hemp and Jim Luellin.

Private services for <strong>Carolyn J. Norton</strong>, 80, of Kankakee, were held in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. She passed away Jan. 30, 2021.

Funeral services for <strong>Aline S. Prenzel,</strong> 74, of Bradley, were held Feb. 6 at River Valley Christian Fellowship, Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Derick Miller officiating. Aline passed away Feb. 3, 2021. Burial was in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Graveside services for <strong>Shari Royster</strong>, 78, of Kankakee, were held Feb. 6 in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Buncombe. Shari passed away Jan. 29, 2021.

Funeral services for <strong>Judi Schneider</strong>, 76, of Kankakee, were held Feb. 11 at Grace Baptist Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Dwight Ascher officiating. Judi passed away Feb. 6, 2021. Burial was in Gilman Cemetery, Gilman. Pallbearers were Megan Kruse, and Haley, Scott, Jeff, Andrew and Oliver Schneider.

Private services for <strong>JoAnn J. Wadley</strong>, 87, of Bourbonnais, were held with deacon Patrick Skelly officiating. JoAnn passed away Jan. 28, 2021. Private inurnment was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.

Funeral services for <strong>Jennifer “JennJenn” Nicole Weaver</strong>, 34, of Bradley, were held Feb. 9 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Jennifer passed away Feb. 2, 2021. Interment was in Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery in Bourbonnais.

{span style=”font-size: 12pt; font-family: ‘Times New Roman’; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;”} {/span}