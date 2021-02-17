Susan Kearney

KANKAKEE — Susan K. Kearney, 67, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Feb. 14, 2021) at her home.

She was born Feb. 19, 1953, in Oak Park, the daughter of Melvin and June (Nutzhorn) Kloth. Susan married Thomas Kearney. He preceded her in death Sept. 8, 2016.

Susan was a real estate agent. She enjoyed attending all sporting events and plays for her grandchildren. Susan enjoyed crocheting, knitting, watching movies and Sunday dinners with all of her family. She took yearly vacations to the beach with her family.

Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Adam (Patricia) Kearney, of Mokena, and Kevin (Amy) Kearney, of St. Anne; one daughter and son-in-law, Julie (Joe) Glogowski, of St. Anne; two sisters, Carol Schurr, of Crystal Lake, and Marie Mercuri, of Huntley; one brother and sister-in-law, Tom (Holly) Kloth, of Westchester; eight grandchildren, Alyssa, Noah, Alanna, Emily, Kylie, Camden, Chloe and Colten; one great-granddaughter, Shelby; and her dog, Bailey.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and two nephews, Christopher Blazek and Sean Blazek.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Deacon Patrick Skelly will officiate. Interment will follow in the Aroma Park Cemetery, Aroma Park.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Memorials may be made to Mason’s Journey online at gofund.me/16753096

Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

