Death notices: Feb. 17, 2021

<strong>Death notices:</strong>

<strong>Shirley Freeman</strong>, 93, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Feb. 14, 2021) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Adeline M. Nielsen</strong>, 92, formerly of Milford, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 16, 2021) at Gilman Health Care. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

