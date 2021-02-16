Evelyn Elson

GLEN ELLYN — Evelyn E. Elson, 96, of Glen Ellyn and formerly of Watseka, passed away Thursday (Feb. 11, 2021) at Prairieview Lutheran Home/Faith Place in Danforth.

Evelyn was born May 19, 1924, on a farm near Watseka, the daughter of George and Emma Meier Hofeling. She married John W. Elson on April 12, 1946, in Watseka. He preceded her in death May 1, 1996, in Glen Ellyn. Evelyn was the last of eight children.

Surviving are seven nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and several great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Vincent (Miriam), Homer (Dorothea) and Wilbur (Esther); and four sisters, Ellen “Esther” Cox (Lemuel), Wilma Myers (Urvan), Marie Lubben-Koester (Donald) and Rosalie Donaldson (James); and one niece, Nancy Hayes.

Evelyn was employed for many years at Western Condenser/TRW in Watseka and later at Williams Electronics in Chicago.

Mrs. Elson was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Glen Ellyn and formerly a member of Calvary Lutheran Church, Watseka.

Private graveside services will be at a later date in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

