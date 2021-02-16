Della Mae Bork

PIPER CITY — Della Mae (Stiner) Bork, 98, of Piper City, passed away peacefully at 12:02 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 14, 2021) at Piper City Rehab and Living Center.

Della was born March 24, 1922, a daughter of Roy and Verna C. (Umbarger) Stiner, in Roberts. She married Harold F. Bork on Sept. 21, 1941, at the Presbyterian Church in Piper City. He preceded her in death Oct. 30, 2002.

Surviving are her children, Gene (Pamela), of Thawville, Alice (David) Monk, of Danforth, Ronald (Celia), of Piper City, Wayne (Karen), of Hendersonville, N.C., and Betty (Ronald) Henson, of Bonita Springs, Fla.; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Myrtle; a brother, Walter; and a great-granddaughter.

After joining the Presbyterian Church in 1941, she was an active member serving as an elected elder, held many positions in the Women’s Association including president, and taught Sunday school.

Della was an active volunteer for many organizations, including the Brenton Homemakers Extension, Ford County Tuberculosis Association, Mid-Eastern Lung Association, Ford County Red Cross, Ford County Republican Women, and SHOW Bus. She worked diligently in various capacities to get the Greenbrier Nursing Home funded and built in Piper City. After raising five children and because of her community service, Della was honored by the Illinois Mothers Association of the American Mothers Inc. when she was selected as the Illinois Mother of the Year in 1979.

She was interested in weather and served as a National Weather Observer from 1968-1983, a WCIA-TV weather observer, and was the subject of a feature article in Farm Wife News on “Weather Observing.”

Della was a member of the Governor Thomas Ford Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, the Piper City Community Historical Society, and the Ford County Historical Society.

A private graveside service will be in the near future, with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice, Piper City Rehab and Living Center, or First Presbyterian Church of Piper City.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.

