Carol Wilson

MOMENCE — Carol A. Wilson, 78, of Momence, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 10, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

She was born Jan. 27, 1943, in Kankakee, the daughter of Doris and Mae Stoltz Cote. Carol had been formerly married to Robert L. Bukowski and later married Paul R. “Bob” Wilson in 1984. He preceded her in death Dec. 18, 2017.

Surviving are two sons, Mark and Debbie Bukowski, of Sweetwater, Tenn., and David Bukowski and Sabine Winkler, of Bonita Springs, Fla.; one sister, Janet Cote, of Bradley; sister-in-law, Kathleen Cote, of Naples, Fla.; and brother-in-law, Donald VanDerrKarr. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Kyle, Tia and Tamarah Bukowski.

Preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Jackie VanDerrKarr; brother, Steven Cote; and daughter-in-law, Shelly Bukowski.

Carol had been a waitress for many years.

She had been a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Momence.

She loved her hobbies. She also enjoyed participating in the Women’s Club, Bunco Club, Pinochle Club and Eat and Talk Club. She also had a passion for painting art on anything she could find. She also loved gardening.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Celebration of life services will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of her family.

Please sign her online guestbook at cotterfh.com.