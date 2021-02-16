Beverly Devine

WATSEKA — Beverly J. Devine, 90, of Watseka, passed away Sunday (Feb. 14, 2021) at the Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka.

She was born July 20, 1930, in Danforth, the daughter of William A. and Anna (Dykema) Decker. They preceded her in death. Beverly married John C. Devine on Feb. 2, 1955, in Danforth. He preceded her in death Aug. 5, 2017. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Merle and LaVerne; one sister, Vie; and one grandson.

Surviving are three sons, John (Kay) Devine, of Martinton, Bob (Karen) Devine, of Champaign, and Jim (Sherri) Devine, of Watseka; nine grandchildren, John, Daniel P., Nicholas, Jessica, Jillian, Matthew, Mitchell, Sarah and Daniel J. Devine; and one brother, Wayne Decker, of Crescent City.

Mrs. Devine was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Watseka. She was the owner of Devine Realty in Watseka from 1978 to 2006 and enjoyed traveling and playing cards.

Private funeral services will be Friday, Feb. 19, at Faith Lutheran Church in Watseka. The Rev. Alex McNally will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church in Watseka.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

