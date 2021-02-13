Shari Traff

BUFFALO GROVE — Shari Lynn Traff was born Nov. 30, 1947, in Kankakee, the daughter of Nick and Mary (nee Jackson) Boomsma.

She passed away at her home, surrounded by family, on the morning of Monday (Feb. 8, 2021).

Mrs. Traff was a client service representative in the insurance industry before retiring.

She loved to cook, entertain, travel and bowl.

Surviving are her husband, Wayne Traff; her daughters, Nikki (Adam Connelly) Traff and Brittany (fiancé Brandon McClellan) Traff; and her sister, Cathy Macari.

Private family memorial service will be accessible via Zoom to the first 100 connections at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. Access: bit.ly/ShariTraff.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718 or online at cancer.org.

Funeral arrangements are by Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd. in Arlington Heights, phone (847) 253-0168.

Please sign her online guestbook at glueckertfuneralhome.com.