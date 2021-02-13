BRADLEY — Orville Hoffman, 88, of Bradley, passed away peacefully at Riverside’s Miller Rehabilitation Center, Kankakee, on Thursday (Feb. 11, 2021).

He was born June 26, 1932, in Concordia, Kan., the son of Fredrick and Leona (Castonguay) Hoffman.

Orville married Lorraine Neveau on Oct. 1, 1960, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Kankakee. They enjoyed a long and loving life in Bradley. She preceded him in death Oct. 15, 2015.

Surviving are his son, Glen, daughter-in-law, Cathy, and grandson, Matt. Orville was an only child but was loved by many cousins, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and wonderful nieces and nephews.

Orville worked for many years as parts manager for area Ford dealerships and was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish.

He loved to fish for cat and carp in the Kankakee River and was an avid fan of stock car racing. “His birds and squirrels will miss him as well,” the family said.

Private family burial will in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, founded as Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

