janet lesch

ST. ANNE — Janet M. Lesch, 86, of St. Anne, passed away Thursday (Feb. 11, 2021) at her home.

She was born June 18, 1934, in Manteno, the daughter of Homer Sr. and Antoinette (Goselin) Smith. Janet married Gene Lesch on Aug. 16, 1958, at the Aroma Park Methodist Church.

Janet taught kindergarten for the Kankakee School District 111 for 25 years.

She enjoyed reading, sewing and doing crafts of all sorts. Janet enjoyed traveling with her family.

Janet was a member of the Aroma Park Methodist Church.

Surviving are her husband, Gene Lesch, of St. Anne; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Gina and Morris Lee, of Champaign, and Gloria and Brooks Bostic, of Charlotte, N.C.; five grandchildren, Natalie Griffith, of California, Erin Lee, of Las Vegas, Nev., Erik Lee, of Phoenix, Ariz., Colin (Emily) Gibson, of Cornelius, N.C., and Hailey Bostic, of Charlotte, N.C.; four great-grandchildren; and one brother and two sisters-in-law, Arnold and Barb Smith, of Danville, and Eda Smith, of South Carolina.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one son, Jay Lesch; and two brothers and one sister-in-law, Robert and Carol Smith and Homer Smith Jr.

Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, until the 1:30 p.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required.

Burial will follow in Aroma Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

