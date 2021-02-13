Death notices: Feb. 13, 2021

<strong>Death notices:</strong>

<strong>Ronald E. "Ronnie" Mohalick,</strong> 73, of Bourbonnais, passed away late in the morning on Feb. 7, 2021, after battling the lasting effects of COVID-19 and prior conditions. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Homes, Braidwood.

