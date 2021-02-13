Bethel Coplea

GIBSON CITY — Bethel A. Coplea, 96, of Gibson City and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Feb. 11, 2021) at the Gibson Hospital Annex in Gibson City.

She was born Oct. 5, 1924, in Essex Township, the daughter of James and Hazel (Huber) King. Bethel married Wayne W. R. Coplea on Feb. 27, 1943, in Mineral Wells, Texas. He preceded her in death in 1958.

Bethel had worked at Bear Brand Hosiery and Roper Corporation in Kankakee. She was also a former employee of Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.

She enjoyed sewing and traveling.

Bethel was a longtime parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Goodrich, and a former parishioner of St. Rose Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are three sons and three daughters-in-law, Wayne J. and Judy Coplea, of Cary, N.C., Marty and Lois Coplea, of Tucson, Ariz., and Don and Sandra Coplea, of Phoenix, Ariz.; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Beth and Gerry Donley, of Athens, Ala., and Lorrie and Glen Robinson, of Birmingham, Ala.; 10 grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Gladys Peters, of Clifton.

In addition to her husband, Wayne Coplea, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Richard King; four sisters, Regina King, Ione Cross, Dethada Usry and Cecelia Anderson; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Private funeral services will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Gibson Hospital Annex in Gibson City.

