Death notices: Feb. 11, 2021

<strong>Death notices:</strong>

<strong>Mary Moore,</strong> 84, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 9, 2021) at her daughter's home in Raleigh, Tenn. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

