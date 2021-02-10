KANKAKEE — Rev. Casey Wade Jr., 90, of Kankakee, went home to be with our Lord on Feb. 3, 2021, from his home, with family by his side.

He was born Oct. 7, 1930, the son of Casey Wade Sr. and Katie Wade, in Pickens, Miss. Rev. Wade attended Little Red School House which is now called Eureka Masonic College in Richland, Holmes County, Miss. He married Doris A. Taylor Wade on Nov. 12, 1967, in Kankakee. She preceded him in death.

Rev. Wade started as an officer and was promoted to Sergeant of Security (Chief) of several State Hospitals (one of the first African Americans to hold this title). He worked at Manteno, Springfield, Tinley Park and retired from Shapiro after more than 30 years. Later, he worked part-time in security at Northfield Square in Bourbonnais.

On June 14, 1980, he founded Sun River Terrace and also served as Mayor of Sun River Terrace for 23 years. Mayor Casey Wade Jr. was a man of the community. Some of his accolades include winning the “Governor’s Hometown Award” in 1987 and being invited to the White House by President Bill Clinton in 1993.

Casey Wade Jr. had been an ordained minister for years, however, on April 11, 1999, he started his own church, Morning Glory Missionary Baptist Church in Kankakee. In his later years, he became a guest minister at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church before becoming a member, where he was still preaching until the 2020 pandemic hit.

He loved gardening and growing his own vegetables, chopping wood and politics.

Surviving are his brothers, Nelson Wade, Robert Wade, of Detroit, Mich., and Joseph Wade, of Chicago; grandchildren, Niketa Wade, LaToy Taylor, Robert Taylor, Qianas Wade, James Wade and Kasey Taylor; eight great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; his daughter-in-law, Pamela Taylor, of Memphis, Tenn.; his sisters-in-law; a host of nieces and nephews; cousins; other relatives; and friends.

In addition to his wife, Doris; preceding him in death were his children, Yolanda, Robert and Diane; brothers, Willie Wade, Ben Wade and Simon Wade; sisters, Estella Major, Rosie Malone, Cynthia Wade and Katie Wright.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Kankakee. Minister Robert S. Ellington Snipes will officiate, with interment in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

