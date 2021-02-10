Michael Cleary

MOMENCE — Michael Titus Cleary, 69, of Momence, entered into his heavenly reward on Monday (Feb. 8, 2021) from Momence Meadows Nursing Center.

He was born Aug. 2, 1951, in Kankakee, the son of Michael and Agnes Keliher Cleary.

Surviving are his sister, Patricia (Dennis) Baron, of Geneva; nieces and nephews, Tracy Garcia, Christine Wolford, Gregory Baron and his two daughters, and Todd Baron and his three daughters and two grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by the love of his life, Bonnie Barry.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one sister, Joan Baron.

Michael will always be remembered for his loving devotion to his family, friends, Catholic faith, and Carmelite Community. He blessed so many as he shared his beautifully inspired mystical meditations and was rarely found without his rosary, (and a diet Coke) as he prayed for others.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Jason Nesbit will celebrate the Mass.

Please wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Private interment will be in St. Paul Cemetery in Odell.

Memorials may be made to Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church, Bourbonnais.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

