Jessica Snodgrass

MOMENCE — Jessica Jean Snodgrass, 28, of Momence, passed away Friday (Feb. 5, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Jan. 1, 1993, in Evanston, the daughter of Thomas J. “Tom” Snodgrass and Jennifer Pallace.

Surviving are her father and stepmother, Tom and Linda Snodgrass, of Momence; two brothers, Stephan Snodgrass, of Tampa, Fla., and Spencer Snodgrass, of Momence; along with her grandparents; aunts and uncles; and many cousins. Special friends include Lee, Angel and Brandon Marteliz, of Tampa, Fla., and her lifelong best friend, Syndey Marteliz, of Tampa, Fla. Jessica loved her dog “Gordy.”

Jessica was a member of the production team at Serve-Pro in Kankakee.

Jessica loved nature and the outdoors. She would watch every sunrise and sunset that she could catch. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, listening to music and singing. Jessica was a hard worker.

Memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, until the 4 p.m. celebration of life at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials may be made to the River Valley Animal Rescue, 3960 N Vincennes Trail, Momence, IL 60954; in honor of Jessica’s love for animals.

