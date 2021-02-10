Death notices: Feb. 10, 2021

<strong>Death notices:</strong>

<strong>Harold W. Brown</strong>, 82, of Seneca, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 9, 2021) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home, Braidwood.

<strong>Joyce A. Eilers</strong>, 85, of Watseka, passed away Sunday (Feb. 7, 2021). Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

<strong>Althea Jackson</strong>, 49, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Feb. 5, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

