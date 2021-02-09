KANKAKEE — Judi Schneider, 76, of Kankakee, entered the gates of heaven and met our Savior on Saturday (Feb. 6, 2021) while at her home, surrounded by her family.

Judi was born July 20, 1944, in Point Pleasant, N.J., the daughter of Earl and Joyce (Woodruff) Saxe. They preceded her in death; as did two sisters, Terry Saxe and Rebecca Littell; and two grandchildren, Trevor and Alexander Schneider.

She married Charles G. “Chuck” Schneider on Dec. 7, 1963, in Kankakee. He survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Scott Schneider (fiancé Stephanie Wilson), of Milford, and Jeff (Tammy) Schneider, of Bourbonnais; one brother, David (Laura) Saxe, of The Villages, Fla.; one sister, Peggy (Alan) LaFond, of Bloomington; one brother-in-law, David (Christine) Schneider, of North Port, Fla.; four grandchildren, Haley Schneider, Megan (Jacob) Kruse, Andrew (Kirsten) Schneider and Oliver Schneider (fiancé Jacalyn Wingerter); and four great-grandchildren, Illyria and Solara Schneider and Brooklyn and Grace Kruse; along with many nieces and nephews.

Judi knew Jesus as her Lord and Savior. Much of her time was spent praying for her family and friends and she loved keeping up with them through Facebook, offering many encouraging and complimenting comments. She delighted in being a mom and “Grammy.”

She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Kankakee, where she spent many years directing the daycare. In her later years, she worked at Lenscrafters helping people with their eyecare needs.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Grace Baptist Church, 2499 Waldron Road, Kankakee. The Rev. Dwight Ascher will officiate. Burial will follow in Gilman Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Grace Christian Academy.

Funeral arrangements are by Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.

