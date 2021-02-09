Franklin Lyons

WILMINGTON — Franklin W. Lyons, 84, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully Saturday (Feb. 6, 2021) at the home of his son in Braidwood.

Born May 25, 1936 in Virginia, Ill., Franklin William was a son of Sherman William and Freida (Davis) Lyons. He was raised and educated in Virginia; graduated from Virginia High School, and went on to honorably serve in the U.S. Marines.

Chief Lyons served as the City of Wilmington Chief of Police for 25 years until his retirement. He was a member of the Wilmington Moose Lodge; coached the Joliet Raiders, Wilmington Bobcats, where he served on the board of directors, and the Wilmington Baseball Association. Frank was a loyal member of the Wilmington High School Chain Gang. In years past, Frank enjoyed coaching his kids. He loved street rods and going to car shows. Frank passed his time working crossword puzzles. He will be remembered not only for his baseball hats but also for his true enjoyment of coffee.

Above all, aside from his tremendous love of family, Frank’s job was very important to him, and he loved the opportunity to serve the community of Wilmington as its police chief.

Survivors include his children, Todd (Cheryl Conrad) Lyons, of Braidwood, Steven (Laura Novak) Lyons, of Naperville, Jeffery (Lynn Yelton) Lyons, of Maryland, and Robin Lyons, of East Peoria; grandchildren, Logan Lyons, Nicholas Lyons, Trenton Lyons, Amanda Conrad, Stephen (Britney) Conrad, John Conrad and Megan Conrad; and great- grandchildren, Mia Diaz, Olivia Burns, Chloe Conrad, Lila Conrad and Oliver Conrad.

Preceding him in death were his parents; first wife, Dorothy; second wife, Wilma; and one brother, Robert Lyons.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road, Wilmington. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. A live stream of the service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday through a link on the funeral home’s website.

Burial, with military honors, will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Wilmington, where Frank will be laid to rest with his late wife, Dorothy.

Memorials may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306, online at tunnel2towers.org.

Please sign his online guestbook at baskervillefuneral.com.