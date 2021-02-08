Death notices: Feb. 8, 2021

<strong>Death notices:</strong>

<strong>Fredrick Reece McGuyer,</strong> 71, of Manteno, passed away Feb. 1, 2021, at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Gerald “Jerry” Chamness</strong>, 83, of Bourbonnais, were held Feb. 1 at St. Joseph Church in Bradley. Jerry passed away Jan. 26, 2021. Burial was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Funeral services for <strong>Bartley Edward Collins</strong>, 77, of Kankakee, were held Feb. 3 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Bartley passed away Jan. 29, 2021. Interment was in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Pallbearers were Kevin and Anthony Burke, Jeff and Brandon Chiero, Joe Collins and Bob Bailey.

Funeral services for <strong>Carol Gartner</strong>, 77, of Kankakee, were held Feb. 5 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Jack McCormick officiating. Carol passed away Feb. 2, 2021. Interment was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Caidan and Josh Brittain, Chandler, Trevor and Triston Gartner, Caleb Rojas, Cody Crabtree and Roy Wolford.

Funeral services for <strong>District Elder Tubbie Gordon Sr.</strong>, 82, of Kankakee, were held Jan. 31 at New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee. Sister Carolyn Butler officiated and Bishop Randall O. Gordon delivered the eulogy. Elder Gordon passed away Jan. 23, 2021. Burial was Feb. 1 in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Christopher Parnell, Kenneth Franklin Sr., Andre L. Smith, Randall Gordon Jr., Tre Gordon Sr., Tubbie L. Gordon III, Trenton Gordon and Burnell Gordon.

Funeral services for <strong>Walter “Duane” Thomas,</strong> 82, of Zephyrhills, Fla., were held Jan. 31 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Duane passed away Jan. 22, 2021. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Barry, Beau, Jordan and Morgan Thomas, Trevor Fishback and Mike Trnka. Honorary pallbearers were Steven Thomas, Samantha Fishback and Leanna Trnka.