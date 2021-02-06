Robert Pool

DANFORTH — Robert “Bob” Pool, 84, of Danforth and formerly of Onarga, passed away Thursday (Feb. 4, 2021) at Faith Place in Danforth.

He was born June 15, 1936, in rural Piper City, the son of Oscar F. and Aldea M. (Rabideau) Pool.

Surviving are three brothers, Dale (Joyce) Pool, of Onarga, John (Joyce) Pool, of Thawville, and William “Bill” (Joan) Pool, of Gibson City; one sister, Linda (Douglas) Porick, of Fishers, Ind.; one brother-in-law, Ronald Crosby, of Republic, Wash.; 16 nieces and nephews; and 24 great-nieces and great-nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his stepmother, Alice Movern Pool; two brothers Richard and wife Norma Pool, and James and wife Grace Pool; two sisters, Rita Crosby, and infant sister, Helen Pool; and one niece and one nephew.

Mr. Pool was a member of East Central Fur Takers Organization, where he was an officer for 20 years, and was a lifetime member of Fur Takers America.

He graduated from Onarga High School in 1954.

Bob was a U.S. Army veteran.

He farmed in Thawville, Crescent City, Buckley and Onarga throughout his life.

Bob ran hundreds of 5K and 10K road races, three river-to-river relay races in southern Illinois, and several half marathons. He was a member of Second Wind Running Club in Champaign, where he was awarded Runner of the Year in 2000, Starved Rock Running Club, Vermillion Valley Striders, Kennekuk Running Club of Danville, Lake Run Club in Bloomington, and Kankakee River Running Club.

After retiring from farming, Bob became an avid golfer with a membership at Shagbark Golf Club, where he participated in Thursday night men’s golf league.

Graveside services will be at a later date in Del Rey Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga.

The family would like to thank the workers at Prairieview Lutheran Home for the wonderful care they gave Bob over the last three years.

Memorials may be made to Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

