Donald Starks

LOWELL, Ind. — Donald C. Starks, 76, of Lowell, Ind., passed away Tuesday (Feb. 2, 2021) at the Munster Community Hospital in Munster, Ind.

He was born Dec. 16, 1944, in Mendota, the son of Donald L. and Marjorie Schmidt Starks.

Donald married Linda Franz on Dec. 14, 2002, in Las Vegas, Nev. She survives.

Also surviving are two stepchildren, Krystal (Zachary) Hiser, of Bourbonnais, and Kristopher (Jennifer) Krauklis, of Crown Point, Ind.; his mother-in-law, Imon Franz, of Munster, Ind.; and five grandchildren, Noah and Abel Krauklis and Fiona, Tessa and Callen Hiser.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Donald owned and operated DC Starks Commercial Mortgage Lending Institution.

He served in the U.S. Army in the Illinois National Guard.

Donald was a Mason, Scottish rite, Medinah Shriners, and belonged to the American Legion Post 146 in Morocco, Ind.

He enjoyed riding motorcycles.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, until the 6 p.m. funeral service at Cotter Funeral Home Chapel in Momence. The Rev. Amy Smith will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Shriner’s Children Hospital or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

