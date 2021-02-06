Darrell Niswander

WATSEKA — Darrell Gene Niswander, 80, of Watseka, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 2, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

He was born Jan. 24, 1941, in Roberts, the son of Glen O. and Eldrid (Oldridge) Niswander.

Darrell married Tondra Mann on Oct. 16, 1999, in Milford. She survives.

Also surviving are one son, Glen David Niswander, of Decatur; three grandchildren, Joshua Alan Niswander, of Walton, Ky., Paige Marie (Corey) Jenkins, of Portland, Tenn., and John Wesley Niswander, of Portland, Tenn.; two great-grandchildren, Zoie Leigh Ann Jenkins and Eliza Grace Jenkins, both of Portland, Tenn.; one sister, Ruth Ellen (Charles) Roque, of Gibson City; three sisters-in-law, Ginny Mann, of Danville, Sandra Christensen, of Guthrie, Okla., and Minta Jean Carpenter, of Jeffersonville, Ind.; and nieces and nephews, Jessica Vick, of Everton, Mo., George Christensen, of Edmond, Okla., Ashley (Dustin) Simpson, of Republic, Mo., Dylan Urtado, of Everton, Mo., PFC Nicolas Christensen, of Okinawa, Japan, Briley Christensen of Edmond, Okla.; Justin (Taylor) Christensen, of Guthrie, Okla.; along with many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; nephew, Darwin Humphrey; brother-in-law, Jack Mann; and several aunts and uncles, including his special aunt, Ruth Oldridge Kanosky.

Mr. Niswander was a member of the Milford Christian Church, where he was a deacon for three years.

He was also in a bowling league and was a member of Oida Truckers Association. He enjoyed gardening, growing wildflowers to watch birds that came to them, and growing pumpkins that he would put at the end of the lane for others to enjoy. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR races, attending a few and taking his grandson, nieces and nephews.

Darrell drove a semi for more than 50 years, at one point owning his own. He traveled cross country in semis, one of his favorite places being Napa Valley, Calif. He retired from R.C. Transport out of Stickney and after retirement, worked one fall for Gordon Seggebruch, hauling grain.

He met a lot of friends whom he kept up with through semi driving.

Darrell could often be found at his home away from home, K&H Truck Plaza, having coffee with friends.

The family wishes to extend “a very special thank you to Jo Ann and the Herscher crew, Dennis, John and Josh, for taking good care of him.”

Most of all, he loved his family and his four-legged children, as he called them.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, until the noon funeral service at Milford Christian Church. The Rev. Brent Zastrow, the Rev. Neil Larimore and the Rev. Gary Milton will officiate. Burial will follow in Onarga Cemetery.

Wearing masks will be required.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

