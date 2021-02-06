Carolyn Norton

KANKAKEE — Carolyn J. Norton, age 80, of Kankakee, passed away Jan. 30, 2021, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Sept. 9, 1940, in Anna, the daughter of William Scivally and Imogene (Sadler) Ward. She was raised by her mother and stepfather, Vernon Ward. Carolyn married Marvin “Sonny” Norton. He preceded her in death Feb. 20, 2020.

Carolyn worked at Shapiro for 25 years, retiring in 2002.

She enjoyed playing Bingo and cards. She liked going to the casino with friends and family. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. Carolyn had a large doll collection.

Carolyn was a member of Wall Street Baptist Church. She always had a smile on her face. She had a great sense of humor and liked to tease people.

Surviving are two sons and two daughters-in-law, Bill and Wanda Norton, of Kankakee, and Rick and Bonnie Norton, of Kankakee; four grandchildren, Jennifer Blanton, Mindy Miller, Jeanette Neblock and Joshua Norton; many great-grandchildren; one sister and two brothers-in-law, Dorothy and Kenny Burton, of Limestone, and Danny Norton, of Florida; one sister-in-law, Pat Ward, of Ashkum; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Bill Scivally and Dave Ward.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Private family inurnment will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

