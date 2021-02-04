KANKAKEE — Carol Gartner, 77, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 2, 2021) at her home.

She was born Oct. 20, 1943, in Santa Rosa, Calif., the daughter of Elmer and Henrietta Soltwedel Oldenburg.

Carol married Archie Gartner on Aug. 12, 1962, in Illinois. He preceded her in death June 15, 2002.

She was a 1961 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

Carol worked as a switchboard operator at Riverside Medical Center for more than 30 years. She was the “voice of Riverside.”

She enjoyed boating and spending time with her dog, Tanner. She was an avid sports fan and loved watching family participate in sports. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Surviving are her children, Kim Gartner, of Kankakee, Bobby and Nancy Gartner, of Kankakee, and Chad Gartner, of Kankakee; seven grandchildren, Josh, Chelsey, Cody, Trevor, Triston, Caleb and Chandler; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Nancy and Bob Africano, of Tennessee; one sister-in-law, Tena and Kurt Knapp, of Arkansas; and special friends, Denise and Shelie.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and her stepfather.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, also at the funeral home.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

The Rev. Jack McCormick will officiate the services.

Interment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

