William Weger

KOONTZ LAKE, Ind. — William “Bill” Weger, 87, of Koontz Lake, Ind., passed away Jan. 24, 2021.

Bill was born in Hammond, Ind., the son of Bonnie and Loston Weger.

He graduated from Robinson High School with the class of 1954.

Shortly after high school, he joined the U.S. Army.

Bill was an avid gardener and woodworker. He enjoyed fishing and sharing the bounty of his garden with others.

He was a Lions Club past president and a proud member of the American Legion Post 0189.

Bill retired from Chicago Bridge and Iron after 35 years of service.

He was a resident of Herscher for more than 20 years.

Preceding him in death were his mother, Bonnie, and father, Loston Weger; sisters, Lois (Johnnie) Conover and Ruby Gale Weger; and brother, Robert (Carolyn) Weger.

Surviving are his loving wife of 62 years, Irene Weger; son, Donald (Randy) Weger; daughter Diane (Ronald) Christensen; six grandchildren, Amie, Matthew, Alexander, Christopher, Jamie and Andrew; nine great-grandchildren, Easton, Donald, Declan, Sean, Margaret, Penelope and Brenna; along with a host of other relatives and long-time friends. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

