Shari Royster

KANKAKEE — Shari Lynn Royster, 78, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Jan. 29, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

Shari was born Nov. 1, 1942, in Kankakee, the daughter of Ralph and Shirley Hamann Stone.

In 1961, she married Lewis Royster. He preceded her in death in 1991.

Shari had worked at the Kankakee County Courthouse. She was also in Avon Sales for many years. She was a member of Calvary Bible Church in Bourbonnais.

Shari loved gardening and growing flowers. She enjoyed watching birds and squirrels in her yard and garden.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Darin and Lisa Royster, of Kankakee; one daughter and son-in-law, Darcy and Rich Ruscitti, of Naperville; and five grandchildren, Taylor Ruscitti, Rylee Ruscitti, RyanRuscitti, Nicole Royster and Alyssa Royster.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Buncombe.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.