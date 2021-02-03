Lee Golding

CRESCENT CITY — Lee H. Golding, 74, of Crescent City and originally of Reddick and formerly of Ocala, Fla., passed away Jan. 27, 2021, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Lee was the son of Jack and Ardes (Keeney) Golding, born Dec. 1, 1946.

He married Mary Lou (Warchol) on Oct. 25, 1986. She preceded him in death Oct. 19, 2015.

Lee, a proud military veteran, served our country with the U.S. Army. After the service, Lee began a career in local truck driving alongside his father and eventually transitioned to a cross-country driver sharing the miles and countryside with Mary Lou and their pup, Maggie. Wherever the haul would take them, Lee would make a friend. Lee knew no strangers. Instead, Lee had a story to share with everyone. He was also a Harley Davidson enthusiast, enjoyed NASCAR and he loved a good western.

He will be lovingly remembered by his two daughters, Mandi (Kedra) Golding, of Mesa, Ariz., and Meagan (Jason) Golding Richardson along with grandchildren Scotlyn, Meadow and Jake Richardson of Cassville, Mo.

He will also be lovingly remembered by his daughter and son through marriage, Joni Timm, of Crescent City, and Tomi (Jarvis) Kuczynski, of Oakland Park, Fla.; three grandchildren, Brandy (Derek) Buchmeier, of Manteno, Tori (Corey) Legan, of Cissna Park, and Erikka Conroy, of Crescent City; and five great-grandchildren, Makayla and Adeline Buchmeier and Bennett, Rowan and Oliver Legan.

Preceding him in death were his parents; sister, Judith Rickenberg, and brother-in-law, Ralph Rickenberg.

Memorials may be made to Iroquois County Hospice or your favorite veterans charity in Lee’s name.