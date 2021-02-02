CAMPUS — Lonnie Andersen, 71, of Campus, passed away Sunday (Jan. 31, 2021) at 1:55 a.m. at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church in Campus, with the Rev. Chris Haake officiating. A catholic burial will follow the service in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Campus.

Funeral arrangements are by Hager Memorial Home in Dwight.

Lonnie was born April 3, 1949, in Streator, the son of Bill and Evelyn (Eich) Andersen.

Surviving are his sisters, Judy (Bud) Bressner, of Chenoa, and Shari (Jerry) Fritz. of Bourbonnais; nieces and nephews, Jeff (Jill) Bressner, Julie (Rick) Uplegger, Jamie (Eric) Bird, Kyle (Allie) Fritz and Rachel (Austin) Denault; nine great-nieces and nephews; and several aunts and uncles.

Preceding him in death were his father, Bill Andersen; stepfather, Carl Hanlin; mother, Evelyn Andersen Hanlin; grandparents, Roy and Viola Eich, and Axel and Dora Andersen.

Lonnie served our country in the U.S. Army. He worked at the Hines VA Hospital in Chicago.

He was a lifelong member of the South Wilmington Firemen’s Club.

Lonnie was a member of the Sacred Heart Church in Campus.

He enjoyed fishing and golfing, but what he enjoyed the most was spending time with his family.

Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Church in Campus.

