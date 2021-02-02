Lawrence 'Hank' Smith III

MOUNT VERNON — Lawrence Henry Smith III, 77, of Mount Vernon, passed away at 4:16 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2021, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital, Mt. Vernon. He died from lung and heart diseases.

Larry (or Hank, as he was known to some of his family) was born in Lincoln, Neb., on March 5, 1943, the son of Lawrence Henry Smith Jr. and Bada Rebecca Webster. His parents preceded him in death.

Much of his childhood was spent with his grandparents, Arnold P. and Rose Ethel Webster, in Kankakee.

Surviving are his wife, Aiping F. Smith, MD.; his two sons, Jeffery Lawrence Smith, of Lakewood, Calif., and Michael John Smith, of Sachse, Texas; two sisters, B. Ruth Beck and Betty Laurene Spero; brother, Mark Arnold; two half-brothers, Wesley Allen Edwards and Mathew Evan Edwards; three grandchildren, Kyle, Wayne and Morgan; two great-grandchildren, Peyton and Arianna; a special cousin, Judith Ann Maloney; and his best friend, Doug Resenbeck.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Malinda Rose Kilpatrick; and two grandchildren.

Larry proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force. He had several years of college education involving electronics technology, avionics, and more. He later worked as an electronic technician in Indianapolis, Ind.

Larry had a quiet personality with a sense of humor. His work was both creative and meticulous.

He enjoyed nature, fishing, painting, flying airplanes and playing pool. Where he really found joy was when he was spending time with his dogs. Larry was a loving and devoted husband to Aiping and loved all of his children dearly, more than he could express. He was loved and will be missed by many.

Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

A celebration of life service and interment will be at a later date in Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, Calif.