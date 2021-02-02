Elinore Bareiss

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — Elinore E. Bareiss, 90, of Mishawaka, Ind., and formerly of Marion, Ind., passed away at 9:35 a.m. Jan. 25, 2021, at Tanglewood Trace, Senior Citizens’ Living.

She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on June 5, 1930, the daughter of William and Isabella (Higgins) Simon. On June 7, 1952, she married Richard E. Bareiss. He preceded her in death March 29, 2017. They had been married for 65 years.

Elinore graduated from high school and received her bachelor’s degree from Houghton College in Houghton, N.Y. She was a member of Lakeview Wesleyan Church and volunteered in many capacities. She often led the children’s ministry program. Elinore loved quilting and sewing, and she enjoyed painting, especially oil painting. More than anything, Elinore cherished her family, including her grandchildren. She was dedicated to our lord and savior and couldn’t wait to go to heaven and join her husband in God’s presence.

Survivors include her children, Nancy Bareiss, of Texas, Shirley J. (Jonathan) Keith, of New York, Robert (Lori) Bareiss, of Mishawaka, Ind., and Catherine Bareiss, of South Bend, Ind.; granddaughters, Sandra, Kristin, Katie and Christina; grandson, David; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn Kelleher, Norma Cragin and Joyce Penninger; plus several nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, until the 1 p.m. celebration of life at Lakeview Wesleyan Church, 5316 S. Western Ave., Marion, Ind.

Burial will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Memorials may be made to Lakeview Wesleyan Church, 5316 S. Western Ave., Marion, IN 46953.

Funeral arrangements are by Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, Ind.

