Kenneth Burch

HERSCHER — Kenneth P. Burch, 89, of Herscher, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 27, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Jan. 27, 1932, in Norris City, the son of Jesse and Vivian Edwards Burch.

Kenneth married Shirley Hertz on July 15, 1956, in Norris City. She preceded him in death Feb. 20, 2007.

He was an operator for National Gas Pipeline in Herscher, retiring in 1992.

Kenneth was of the Methodist faith.

He was a member of the Moose Lodge and the Farm Bureau.

Kenneth enjoyed gardening and taking care of the lawn.

He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Kenneth was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was also a longtime member of the VFW and American Legion.

Surviving are three sons and three daughters-in-law, Paul and Diane Burch, of Zionsville, Ind., Daryl and Chris Burch, of Bourbonnais, and Dean and Tami Burch, of Clinton; one daughter, Pamela Burch, of Normal; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; one infant brother, Ray; one sister and brother-in-law, Maxine and Orville Wright; and two grandchildren.

Private services will be at Schreffler Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Interment will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2 in Mount Oval Cemetery in Norris City.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Oval Cemetery, County Road 100 East, Indian Creek Township IL 62869.

