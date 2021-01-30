Death notices: Jan. 30, 2021

<strong>Death notices:</strong>

<strong>Myrna Burkhalter,</strong> 91, of Manteno, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 27, 2021) at Amita Health St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

<strong>Rodlyn "Rod" D. Light,</strong> 74, of Watseka, formerly of Sheldon, passed away on January 27, 2021 at Riverside Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

