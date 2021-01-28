Tubbie Gordon Sr.

KANKAKEE — District Elder Tubbie L. Gordon Sr. passed away Saturday (Jan. 23, 2021) at his home.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, at New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee.

Attendance to the funeral is limited.

Sister Carolyn Butler will officiate and Bishop Randall Gordon will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

District Elder Tubbie L. Gordon Sr. was born March 23, 1938, in Louisville, Miss., the fifth of six children born to Colie and Betsy Gladney Gordon.

Tubbie received the gift of the holy ghost on May 14, 1957, between the hours of 9 and 10 p.m. and was baptized at Indiana Avenue Pentecostal Church of God. Other church affiliations were Grace Apostolic Faith Church and House of Prayer Apostolic Church of God.

He pastored Christ Temple for 12 years and had been in ministry for more than 50 years.

Tubbie was united in holy matrimony to the former Iris V. Freeman on June 8, 1957, and their union was blessed with four children.

He worked at Birmingham Bolt for 20 years.

Tubbie had a great sense of humor and enjoyed watching basketball, especially the Lakers. His favorite saying was “Go ahead.”

Tubbie L. Gordon Sr. fought a good fight and finished his course and went home to be with the Lord Jan. 23, while surrounded by family.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Iris V. Gordon, of Kankakee; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Bishop Randall Gordon, of South Haven, Miss., and Tubbie L. Jr. and Myrtis Gordon, of Kankakee; two daughters and sons-in-law, Lydena and Bishop Kenneth Franklin, of Matteson, and Grace Gordon Smith and Jimmie Smith, of Aroma Park; one sister, Ann Gordon, of Orland Park; a brother-in-law, Morgan Freeman, of Charleston, Miss.; 19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Colie and Betsy Gordon; a brother, James Gordon; three sisters, Hallie Carlton, Ella M. Davis and Gussie L. Southern; and one granddaughter, Tiffany Gordon.

Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.