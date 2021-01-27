Shurone Howard

KANKAKEE — Shurone “RuRu” Howard, 46, of Kankakee, passed away Jan. 16, 2021, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, until the 10 a.m. funeral services at New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. Pastor Grace Gordon Smith will officiate and Pastor Tom Ivy Sr. will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Attendance to funeral services is limited.

Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.